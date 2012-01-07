The Best Photos Of Dogs You'll Ever See

Kamelia Angelova
Carli Davidson

Photo: Carli Davidson

Photographer Carli Davidson is also an experienced animal trainer and caretaker.She has a knack for capturing the personalities of animals in photos and a unique vision for composition.

Davidson’s gallery of dogs shaking their heads is by far the best collection of dog photos we’ve seen. Click to the end to see bonus images from another stunning canine series that Davidson shot.

Check out Carli Davidson's Facebook page

BONUS: Little Man Rue, French bulldog

BONUS: Ramen Noodle, Poodle

