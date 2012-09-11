Doctor At centre Of Alleged CIA Plot Says Pakistan Views US As Their 'Worst Enemies'

Before Osama bin Laden was killed, the CIA allegedly began working on a plan to create a fake vaccination in the area of Pakistan where he was believed to be hiding. The aim was to find DNA evidence from a member of bin Laden’s family.



While the plan apparently never came to fruition, one Pakistani doctor involved in the plan, Shakil Afridi, was arrested by Pakistan’s spy service the ISI shortly afte bin Laden’s death, and earlier this year was sentenced to 33 years in jail for supporting the Lashkar-e-Islam militant group. It is widely accepted, however, that he is being punished for supporting the CIA. The U.S. has apparently tried to intervene on Afridi’s behalf but to no avail.

Fox News has somehow managed to get an interview with Afridi. Afridi’s comments reveal how tense the relationship between the U.S. and Pakistan remains:

“I tried to argue that America was Pakistan’s biggest supporter – billions and billions of dollars in aid, social and military assistance — but all they said was, ‘These are our worst enemies. You helped our enemies.'”

“It is now indisputable that militancy in Pakistan is supported by the ISI […] Pakistan’s fight against militancy is bogus. It’s just to extract money from America.”

Afridi also goes on to describe torture and other inhumane conditions he has faced.



