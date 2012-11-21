Ukrainian Team Scores A Goal In The Champions League On A Ridiculously Unsportsmanlike Play

Things got crazy in the Shakhtar Donetsk-Nordsjlland game in the Champions League today.



Donetsk won 5-2 with the help of one of the most unsportsmanlike plays you’ll ever see.

A Nordsjlland player got hurt, and when play resumed a Donetsk player intentionally gave the ball back to Nordsjlland by kicking it to their goalie (which is what you’re supposed to do after an opposing player gets hurt, based on soccer etiquette).

But instead of letting the ball reach the Nordsjlland goalie, Donetsk striker Luiz Adriano pounced on the ball, slipped past the keeper, and scored before anyone realised what was happening.

Ridiculous:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.