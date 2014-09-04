Champions League Team In Ukraine Says Office Is 'Occupied By Armed Men'

Ukrainian soccer club Shakhtar Donetsk released a statement saying their office has been “occupied by armed men” as fighting continues in the eastern city.

Here’s the statement:

“FC Shakhtar’s office at 86a Artema St in Donetsk was occupied by armed men. Circumstances of the incident are being investigated. In this connection, you are kindly requested to send official correspondence to the address: 189e Chelyuskintsiv St, Donetsk.”

The club, which has won five-straight Ukrainian Premier League titles and is playing in this year’s UEFA Champions League, will play games in the city of Lviv, which is 600 miles away from war-torn Donetsk.

The occupation of the club’s headquarters comes a week after the team’s stadium was damaged by mortar rounds.

A building at the team’s training facility was also damaged in a fire over the weekend.

Donbass Arena opened in 2009 and hosted the semifinals of Euro 2012. What it looked like before the shelling:

