Nadella Shakes Up Microsoft

Microsoft’s new CEO Satya Nadella has started reshaping the company’s senior executive ranks.

Two senior executives are leaving and one has a big new job, according to reports from Bloomberg and Recode. We’ve also independently confirmed the executive shakeup is happening.

EVP of business development and evangelism Tony Bates, who came to Microsoft through its acquisition of Skype, is out. He had been a contender for the CEO job, and we’ve heard from Microsoft insiders that he was the internal favourite. Recode’s Kara Swisher says Bates is up for several CEO gigs elsewhere. GoPro, the maker of wearable cameras, wanted to talk to him about its top job, for example.

Also leaving is EVP of marketing Tami Reller. In her decade plus at Microsoft she has been both CMO and CFO of the company’s Windows unit. Reller joined Microsoft through its acquisition of Great Plains Software in 2001. She’d been at Great Plains since she graduated college in 1984.

It’s unclear where Reller and Bates will go next.

Mark Penn, formerly an Executive Vice President, has a new role. He’ll now be Nadella’s Chief Strategy Officer.

Penn is a veteran of the political world, where he worked for Bill Clinton and Tony Blair. At Microsoft, he’s been responsible for advertising. In particular, he’s the reason Microsoft has taken such an aggressive stance against Google in its ads for Bing.

EVP of advanced strategy Eric Rudder is taking Bates’ job. Reller will be replaced by Chris Capossela.

Microsoft declined to comment on the reports.

