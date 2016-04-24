Shakespeare died 400 years ago, here are 21 everyday phrases he coined

Katherina and Petruchio.

'... And if you break the ice and do this feat,

Achieve the elder, set the younger free

For our access, whose hap shall be to have her

Will not so graceless be to be ingrate.'

How Shakespeare uses it: Tranio suggests if Petruchio can 'break the ice,' then he will be able to woo Katherina. By using the 'ice' language, Shakespeare makes Katherina seem as cold as ice. Moreover, the fact that the ice needs to be broken suggests that she is hard to reach.

But the first actual usage of 'break the ice' probably comes from Sir Thomas North's 1579 translation of 'Plutarch's Lives of the Noble Grecians and Romans' -- although in this case the phrase meant 'to forge a path for others to follow,' alluding to the breaking of ice to allow the navigation of boats.

Modern definition: 'Break the ice' still means to get to know someone.

Source: 'The Taming of the Shrew,' Act 1, Scene 2