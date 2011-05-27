Android users aren’t required to answer and end phone calls by pushing buttons, thanks to ShakeCall by YSRSoft. It’s a free application available in the Android Market, which links the answer and end functions to the motion of your smartphone. If someone calls you, shake to talk to them, or leave it alone to ignore. To end your conversion, shake again.



It’s not a brand new app, but some recent updates have made ShakeCall more accurate and easier to use on most Android smartphones. After installing or updating to version 1.2.6, you can configure the application to pick up phone calls when lightly shaken or frantically agitated. Just use the Shaking Intensity setting to adjust how it works with the accelerometer.

It supports the proximity sensor (not in all Android devices), which also allows you to answer the phone call when positioning the phone by your ear. Just adjust the Proximity Sensor Value for the perfect placement.

Plus, when enabled, the Disconnect Call Fix option makes sure that your calls do not disconnect while you’re holding the phone to your ear.

To some, ShakeCall is just a novelty app, but to other Android users, it’s a welcomed alternative to all the messy finger-work. Since it’s free, it’s definitely worth a try.

Via ShakeCall App Lets You Answer and End Calls Agitatedly on WonderHowTo.

