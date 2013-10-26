STUDY: Shake Weights Don't Do Anything Except Make You Look Like A Doofus

A study from the Journal of Sports Science & Medicine finds that the “as seen on TV” exercise product Shake Weight doesn’t actually increase the strength of people who use it.

If you’re unfamiliar with Shake Weight, the product is basically a dumbbell whose ends are attached to the handle by a spring. Propelled into the mainstream by a series of easily misinterpreted TV commercials of attractive women shaking the weights, the product claims to tone the arms and shoulders of people who use it.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Researchers found, however, that the 25 young adults they tested displayed no more muscle activity than they did using regular dumbbells. What’s more, the study found that people who did the shaking exercise routines prescribed by Shake Weights did not do enough work to increase muscle strength.

These findings compound other complaints from fitness experts, according to Yahoo, notably that Shake Weight users do not go through a full range of motion or put on more weight once the exercises are no longer challenging.

For those still in the market for a sexually suggestive exercise contraption, we recommend taking a look at Korea’s “Ace Power” horse riding imitator, which simulates the experience of “riding a horse” through repeated pelvic thrusts.

The “Ace Power” demonstration starts 30 seconds in:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.