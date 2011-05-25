Shake-Up In Management Underway At Ur-Energy

Uranium mining company Ur-Energy recently implemented a series of senior management changes, promoting Penne Goplerud to general counsel and corporate secretary as well as making several other moves.

The Colorado-based, Amex-listed small cap tapped Goplerud to replace Paul Goss, who had been corporate general counsel and corporate secretary since 2007.

Goplerud served as associate general counsel since joining Ur Energy in 2007. Prior to joining the company, she specialised in commercial litigation in private practice, spending several years focused on natural resources and mining litigation. More recently, she did transactional work with a natural resources practice internationally and in the state of Colorado.

Ur-Energy also announced the high-level appointment of Wayne Heili to president and chief operating officer and director of the company. Heili, who was previously the company’s vice president of mining and engineering, will assume those roles until he takes over as chief executive officer of the company starting August 1, 2011.

In another high-level move, Roger Smith, Ur-Energy’s current chief financial officer, was appointed chief administrative officer in addition to his current role. Smith has over 25 years of experience in finance, accounting, mergers and acquisitions and information technology in the mining and manufacturing industries, the company says.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.