Here's how to use the little-known undo feature on the iPhone

Apple’s iPhone comes with a feature that you may not be using right now: Shake to Undo. As the name suggests, shaking your iPhone can undo text and number input from almost any app.

This feature is hidden but can be especially useful if you don’t want to have to select a lot of text or hold down the back space button for ages.

Here’s how to use it:

First, head to any app that can be used to input text. Max Slater-Robins / BI Next, write something. Shaking to undo usually removes anything that you wrote in one go (i.e. the whole text, not a sentence). Max Slater-Robins / BI Shake your phone from side to side. You will get this pop-up. If you want to undo the text, just hit undo and... Max Slater-Robins / BI ...it vanishes! Max Slater-Robins / BI

