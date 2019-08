Shake Shack is a favourite among New Yorkers, as famous for its burgers as it is for its insanely long lines. However, one of its lesser-known menu items, the ‘shroom burger, is an under-the-radar treat.

Story by Sarah Schmalbruch and editing by Adam Banicki

Follow INSIDER Food on Facebook



Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.