Shake Shack Has A New Burger

Shake Shack The ShackMeister unique ingredient is crispy marinated shallots.

New York City-based burger flipping joint Shake Shack has announced they are adding a new burger to their menu: the ShackMeister Burger.

Like the rest of Shake Shack’s burger offerings, the ShackMeister is made from an Angus beef patty atop a buttery potato bun with a healthy squirt of ShackSauce.

But ShackMeister has a unique ingredient: crispy marinated shallots.

The new burger has already recieved great praise, winning the Judge’s Choice award for “Best Burger” at the 2014 Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival Burger Bash

The ShackMeister will be available at all non-airport US Shake Shacks starting January 1 for a limited time.

The new burger will cost $US6.19, which slots it right in between the Shack’s current burger offerings: The $US4.95 ShackBurger (lettuce, tomato, and Shack Sauce) and the $US6.45 SmokeShack (cherry pepper relish and applewood-smoked bacon).

Shake Shack’s new menu addition comes hot on the heels of their announcement Monday that they have filed for an IPO.

Here are pictures of the burger:

Shake Shack The ShackMeister will be available at all non-airport US Shake Shacks starting January 1 for a limited time.

Shake Shack The ShackMeister with the rest of the Shake Shack burger family: The ShackBurger and the SmokeShack.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.