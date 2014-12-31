Shake Shack Has A New Burger

New York City-based burger flipping joint Shake Shack has announced they are adding a new burger to their menu: the ShackMeister Burger.
Like the rest of Shake Shack’s burger offerings, the ShackMeister is made from an Angus beef patty atop a buttery potato bun with a healthy squirt of ShackSauce.
But ShackMeister has a unique ingredient: crispy marinated shallots.
The new burger has already recieved great praise, winning the Judge’s Choice award for “Best Burger” at the 2014 Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival Burger Bash
The ShackMeister will be available at all non-airport US Shake Shacks starting January 1 for a limited time.
The new burger will cost $US6.19, which slots it right in between the Shack’s current burger offerings: The $US4.95 ShackBurger (lettuce, tomato, and Shack Sauce) and the $US6.45 SmokeShack (cherry pepper relish and applewood-smoked bacon).
Shake Shack’s new menu addition comes hot on the heels of their announcement Monday that they have filed for an IPO.
Here are pictures of the burger:
