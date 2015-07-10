Shake Shack's new chicken sandwich has already sold out

Hayley Peterson The ChickenShack is in high demand.

Shake Shack’s new chicken sandwich is in high demand.

The so-called ChickenShack debuted Tuesday at Shake Shack’s three Brooklyn locations.

By Wednesday evening, the sandwich had completely sold out.

“We sold out due to an incredible response from our guests,” Shake Shack spokesman Edwin Bragg told Business Insider.

Unfortunately for Shake Shack fans, the restaurants won’t be getting more chicken until next week.

July 16 will be the first day that the ChickenShack is available again at the Brooklyn locations.

The sandwich, which has been two years in the making, features crispy fried chicken, lettuce, pickles and buttermilk herb mayo between two toasted buns.

It will only be available for a limited time this summer at Shake Shack’s Brooklyn locations, but it could be rolled out nationwide if it’s successful.

