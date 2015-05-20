Shake Shack is ripping higher ... again

Shake Shack is ripping higher.

In early trade on Tuesday, shares of the burger chain were up as much as 5%, bringing the stock’s gains since reporting earnings after the close last Wednesday to around 12%.

After the company’s initial public offering priced at $US21 in January, the stock has more than tripled and was trading at around $US76 on Tuesday.

The only news surrounding the stock in the last couple days — aside from earnings, which one analyst called a “historically impressive ‘beat and raise’” quarter — is an announcement that its flagship location in Madison Square Park in New York will re-open on Wednesday, May 20.

And the re-opening of this location seems like a blowout.

The company announced it will have special burgers for the event, as well as hand-crafted scale models of the restaurant, and a special edition beer on sale.

As for what this re-opening could mean for the company, analysts at William Blair said the re-opening could weigh on Shake Shack’s same-store sales performance in upcoming quarters.

In related Shack news, CNBC’s Jim Cramer called the company a “Tesla for burgers” on his Mad Money program on Monday night.

Here’s the chart of Shake Shack since its earnings report.

And the stock chart since its debut in January.

