And now Shake Shack shares are tumbling

The rally is over.

Shares of the burger chain were down nearly 5% near noon on Wednesday after climbing by more than 11% on Tuesday to close a new all-time high.

There’s no immediate news on the company, though the stock is up 30% from its IPO in January and has had a wild ride since its massive debut.

Shares of the company rose more than 120% on their first day of trading.

