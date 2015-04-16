And now Shake Shack shares are tumbling

The rally is over.
Shares of the burger chain were down nearly 5% near noon on Wednesday after climbing by more than 11% on Tuesday to close a new all-time high.
There’s no immediate news on the company, though the stock is up 30% from its IPO in January and has had a wild ride since its massive debut.
Shares of the company rose more than 120% on their first day of trading.
NOW WATCH: Here’s what happened when I ordered Shake Shack’s secret menu burger
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.