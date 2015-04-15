Shake Shack shares are going nuts.

Shares of the hamburger chain climbed by more than 9% in afternoon trading on Tuesday to as high as $US58.79 per share.

That’s an all-time high for the company, which went public in January.

There was no immediate news on the company.

The stock is now nearly 17% higher since its IPO, and has rallied 9% this week.

It jumped by over 120% on its first day of trading.

Here’s a chart showing the price movements over the last 5 days:

