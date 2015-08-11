LIVE! Shake Shack reports earnings ...

Shake Shack is set to report second quarter earnings after the market close on Monday.

Via Bloomberg, here’s what Wall Street is looking for:

Adjusted earnings per share: $US0.03

Revenue: $US42.8 million

Same-store-sales: +9%

Over the last 3 months, Shake Shack shares have been virtually unchanged after the stock had a wild ride shortly after its January market debut.

In its first few months as a public company, Shake Shack saw its stock trade almost near $US100 after the company’s initial public offering priced shares at $US21.

Ahead of Monday’s Q2 report, the stock was down about 3% to just below $US70 per share.

We’ll be back with the live numbers when they cross.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.