LIVE! Shake Shack reports earnings ...

Shake Shack is set to report second quarter earnings after the market close on Monday.
Via Bloomberg, here’s what Wall Street is looking for:
- Adjusted earnings per share: $US0.03
- Revenue: $US42.8 million
- Same-store-sales: +9%
Over the last 3 months, Shake Shack shares have been virtually unchanged after the stock had a wild ride shortly after its January market debut.
In its first few months as a public company, Shake Shack saw its stock trade almost near $US100 after the company’s initial public offering priced shares at $US21.
Ahead of Monday’s Q2 report, the stock was down about 3% to just below $US70 per share.
We’ll be back with the live numbers when they cross.
