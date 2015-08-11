LIVE! Shake Shack reports earnings ...

Myles Udland

Shake Shack is set to report second quarter earnings after the market close on Monday.

Via Bloomberg, here’s what Wall Street is looking for:

  • Adjusted earnings per share: $US0.03
  • Revenue: $US42.8 million
  • Same-store-sales: +9%

Over the last 3 months, Shake Shack shares have been virtually unchanged after the stock had a wild ride shortly after its January market debut.

In its first few months as a public company, Shake Shack saw its stock trade almost near $US100 after the company’s initial public offering priced shares at $US21.

Ahead of Monday’s Q2 report, the stock was down about 3% to just below $US70 per share.

We’ll be back with the live numbers when they cross.

