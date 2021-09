I ate every burger and sandwich at Shake Shack, and ranked them from worst to best

Grilled cheese – $US4.39 ($AU6).

As far as grilled cheeses go, this one was not that bad.

It was bread and cheese put together and introduced to a heat source. But for $US5 ($AU7), you could easily get a loaf of bread and a block of American cheese and make 10 of these yourself.

If you’re out with a toddler or a picky eater, then this is a great pick. Otherwise, I would skip this sandwich.