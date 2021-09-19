I ate every burger and sandwich at Shake Shack, and ranked them from worst to best

- I ate every sandwich and burger at Shake Shack locations in New York and ranked them worst to best.
- The regular hamburger was my least favorite, mainly because it had no toppings and was bland.
- The best thing I ate was the tasty SmokeShack with bacon, cheese, and cherry peppers.
Without cheese, ShackSauce, or other toppings, this boring hamburger is not worth the money, unless you have food allergies or strict dietary restrictions.
The patty was well-seasoned, but that the plain bun and cheese left much to be desired.
It was bread and cheese put together and introduced to a heat source. But for $US5 ($AU7), you could easily get a loaf of bread and a block of American cheese and make 10 of these yourself.
If you’re out with a toddler or a picky eater, then this is a great pick. Otherwise, I would skip this sandwich.
It was filled with a honey-glazed chicken breast with habañero mayo and lettuce on a potato bun.
The chicken was either more moist than the Chick’n Shack I tasted on the same day, or the mayo was working overtime.
It was more spicy than sweet, with the habañero overpowering the honey and the other flavors of the sandwich.
I don’t regret trying it, but I also won’t be counting the days until it’s back on the menu.
According to the menu, the burger is made of a fried portobello that is filled with muenster and cheddar cheese, and topped with lettuce, tomato, and ShackSauce.
The mushroom itself had a good crunch, but I couldn’t describe it beyond “fried.”
Fortunately, the texture was not slimy, and the flavor was elevated by the smokiness of the two kinds of cheese.
If I were a vegetarian, I think I would be happy ordering this for lunch.
It’s almost impossible to get all of the elements in one bite, but when you do it works.
The chicken was a little too thick and drier in the middle, and the bacon fell out because it couldn’t fit. Overall, if you like salty flavors, this is for you.
I’m not sure why the avocado was there, but I’m not complaining.
The avocado spread didn’t add anything special, not that I expected it to. The burger I received had less avocado than I expected, but the two bites that did contain it were not at all different in taste, only in texture.
If you’re craving bacon with some added nutrients, then this is the sandwich for you. If you’re in it for the avocado, you may be disappointed.
For those unfamiliar, it truly is the best of both worlds. It’s the love child of a ‘Shroom Burger and a Shack Burger, living under the same potato-bun roof.
The mushroom tastes submissive to the dominant beef (as it should be), but the flavor isn’t completely lost like I expected. Oddly enough, the mushroom flavors here were more powerful than the regular ‘Shroom Burger.
This is definitely not a sandwich for a light snack or a quick bite, but it’s worth it if you’re hungry and feeling adventurous.
There was more than enough chicken, but it was a little dry on this particular visit. The pickles added some crunch and mild saltiness to the sandwich.
The herb mayo was relegated to the last few bites, and I wish it was more evenly distributed to compensate for the dry chicken.
The Chick’n Shack usually ranks higher for me, but this time it was not the best.
This namesake burger has a juicy and flavorful patty, a soft and warm bun, and it comes with lettuce, tomato, and the signature ShackSauce.
I’m usually not a big fan of tomatoes, especially at fast-food chains, but this one worked well with the other ingredients.
The first thing you smell and taste are the cherry peppers, which have a slightly pickled flavor at first and heat that kicks in toward the end. The smoked bacon is cut very thin but doesn’t get lost in the cheese, peppers, or ShackSauce.
This may have replaced the ShackBurger as my go-to order, but I’m sure I’ll alternate from now on.