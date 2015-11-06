Shake Shack sales crush expectations

Akin Oyedele

Shake Shack reported earnings after the closing bell on Thursday, with sales better than expected.

The burger chain reported adjusted earnings per share of 12 cents, against an expected 7 cents according to Bloomberg.

Same-store sales were up 17.1% against estimates of 10.6%.

Shake Shack has now raised its outlook for 2015 revenues to a range of $US189 million to $US190 million from $US171 million to $US174 million.

Shares rose by as much as 3% in after-hours trading on Thursday. Shares are up about 11% from the IPO in February.

Refresh this page for updates.

NOW WATCH: Here’s what happened when I ordered Shake Shack’s secret menu burger

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.