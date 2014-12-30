Shake Shack Has 4 Huge Opportunities For Growth

Shake Shack just filed to go public.

The “better burger” chain’s store and sales growth so far has been impressive.

But the IPO funding could bring Shake Shack closer to ubiquity.

Here are a few opportunities for growth the restaurant chain listed in its official SEC filing.

1. Expanding in America.

Shake Shack is still relatively small in the US, with 36 restaurants in 10 states.

The company believes that American customers are the biggest opportunity and will start expanding this year.

Executives believe the US restaurant count could grow to at least 450 locations.

2. Capitalising on brand awareness.

Despite being a relatively small chain, the company believes it has “outsized” brand awareness.

In other words, a lot of people know what Shake Shack is relative to the small number of current locations.

This excitement around the brand could help new locations thrive, and Shake Shack likely won’t have to work hard to get customers.

3. Growing sales at current locations.

Shake Shack is trying out a new strategy to drive sales growth at existing locations.

The new strategy includes offering new seasonal and regional offerings, such as milkshakes themed for a certain region.

Shake Shack also plans to emphasise using fresh ingredients for its core burgers.

4. International expansion.

Shake Shack is already popular abroad, with locations in eight countries including Dubai and the United Kingdom.

The company sees an opportunity to expand even more abroad.

“This strategy historically has been a low-cost, high-return method of growing our brand awareness and provides an increasing source of cash flow,” the company said in the filing.

