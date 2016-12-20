You can now skip the line at Shake Shack locations nationwide

Eating at Shake Shack just got a lot more convenient.Mobile ordering is now available at dozens of Shake Shack locations nationwide, meaning you’ll be able to place an order and pay via your iPhone, skipping the burger chain’s infamous long lines.

Danny Meyer’s burger chain began testing its mobile ordering app in Manhattan two months ago. The feature is now available at locations across New York City and in a number of other states including Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Washington, DC, Illinois, Massachusetts, Nevada, and Florida.

According to Eater, which first reported the news, everything on Shake Shack’s menu — with the exception of the chain’s concrete shakes — is available for online ordering. Unfortunately, only iOS users can use the app for the time being. In October, Shake Shack said that it was also developing an app for Android.

Mobile ordering is nothing new in fast food. Many chains, including Chipotle, Starbucks, and Taco Bell already allow customers to place orders ahead of time online and pick up in stores. McDonald’s will start rolling out online-ordering technology next year.

Online ordering cuts down on wait times and improves order accuracy.

Here’s a screenshot of the app’s menu:

