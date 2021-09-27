I tried every milkshake at Shake Shack, and ranked them from worst to best

- I tried every shake at Shake Shack locations in Brooklyn, New York, and ranked them worst to best.
- The Cornflake Chocolate Drizzle was my least favorite – it lacked flavor and had an odd consistency.
- The tastiest shake was the vanilla and chocolate one – the classic flavors blended well together.
The flavor was not good, and the consistency of the cereal with the custard and chocolate was really weird.
There are also apparently mini marshmallows in the shake. I didn’t taste any, but they rank very low on my list of favorite confectioneries and they likely wouldn’t have improved the experience.
The strawberry shake was a little too sweet for me, and the fact that it quickly became a melted mess did not help. I wouldn’t want to have this shake again, but if you like really sweet drinks you might enjoy it.
The flavor didn’t taste like an exotic or roasted vanilla bean, it just tasted like plain vanilla, which I guess is exactly what it should be. If you like classic vanilla shakes, you probably won’t be disappointed by this one.
The cookies and cream shake was good but just a bit too chunky and thick to sip through a straw.
If you already dig the flavor combination, I suggest you grab a spoon and enjoy this more like a traditional custard instead of a shake.
The black and white shake is made with vanilla custard and fudge sauce but its flavors tasted exactly like the chocolate shake, which should be made with chocolate custard. It was pretty confusing.
Both were fine, but nothing too exciting if you’ve had a chocolate shake anywhere before.
The first couple of mouthfuls packed in a lot of nostalgia and was a pleasant reminder of the miracle that is the traditional birthday cake.
After that, it did become less of a drink and more of an appetizer thanks to the Milk Bar’s B’Day crumbs and sprinkles. They were dispersed throughout and not just placed on top as the menu image might suggest.
Overall, the flavors of the cake shake were exactly what you would expect from the name, even if the textures and consistency were not.
Vanilla and chocolate are classic on their own, so it makes sense that combining the two would create a pretty tasty dessert.
The shake was the perfect mix of both flavors, and I will definitely order it again before the weather turns cold.
