Search

I tried every milkshake at Shake Shack, and ranked them from worst to best

Andrew LaSane
Strawberry, chocolate, vanilla, and more milkshakes from Shake Shack.
I tried every milkshake from Shake Shack. Andrew LaSane
  • I tried every shake at Shake Shack locations in Brooklyn, New York, and ranked them worst to best.
  • The Cornflake Chocolate Drizzle was my least favorite – it lacked flavor and had an odd consistency.
  • The tastiest shake was the vanilla and chocolate one – the classic flavors blended well together.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Cornflake Chocolate Drizzle shake – $US6.19 ($AU8)
Cornflake Chocolate Drizzle Shake from Shake Shack.
I didn’t dig the texture of this milkshake. Andrew LaSane
According to Shake Shack’s limited-time menu, this shake features Milk Bar’s Cornflake Crunch hand-spun with malted-vanilla frozen custard and a fudge drizzle. Unfortunately, I didn’t like anything about it.

The flavor was not good, and the consistency of the cereal with the custard and chocolate was really weird.

There are also apparently mini marshmallows in the shake. I didn’t taste any, but they rank very low on my list of favorite confectioneries and they likely wouldn’t have improved the experience. 

Strawberry shake – $US5.49 ($AU8)
Strawberry milkshake from Shake Shack.
This shake was a little too sweet. Andrew LaSane
Strawberry syrup is an acquired taste.

The strawberry shake was a little too sweet for me, and the fact that it quickly became a melted mess did not help. I wouldn’t want to have this shake again, but if you like really sweet drinks you might enjoy it. 

Vanilla shake – $US5.49 ($AU8)
Vanilla milkshake from Shake Shack.
The vanilla milkshake was nothing special. Andrew LaSane
How do you review the flavor of vanilla without calling it, well, vanilla?

The flavor didn’t taste like an exotic or roasted vanilla bean, it just tasted like plain vanilla, which I guess is exactly what it should be. If you like classic vanilla shakes, you probably won’t be disappointed by this one. 

Cookies and cream shake – $US5.49 ($AU8)
Cookies and Cream milkshake from Shake Shack.
Use a spoon instead of a straw because this milkshake is thick. Andrew LaSane
The vanilla custard is the same base used for most of Shake Shack’s shakes, and here it incorporates finely-ground chocolate cookies.

The cookies and cream shake was good but just a bit too chunky and thick to sip through a straw.

If you already dig the flavor combination, I suggest you grab a spoon and enjoy this more like a traditional custard instead of a shake.

TIE: Chocolate shake and black and white shake – $US5.49 ($AU8) each
Chocolate and Black & White Shakes from Shake Shack.
It’s hard to tell the two shakes apart. Andrew LaSane
Maybe the heat is to blame (or maybe I was given the wrong order), but I couldn’t tell the difference between these two shakes.

The black and white shake is made with vanilla custard and fudge sauce but its flavors tasted exactly like the chocolate shake, which should be made with chocolate custard. It was pretty confusing. 

Both were fine, but nothing too exciting if you’ve had a chocolate shake anywhere before.

 

Chocolate birthday-cake shake – $US6.19 ($AU8).
Chocolate Birthday Cake Shake from shake shack.
This shake reminded me of a traditional birthday cake. Andrew LaSane
If this was a one-sip review, the chocolate birthday-cake shake would have probably walked away with the victory.

The first couple of mouthfuls packed in a lot of nostalgia and was a pleasant reminder of the miracle that is the traditional birthday cake.

After that, it did become less of a drink and more of an appetizer thanks to the Milk Bar’s B’Day crumbs and sprinkles. They were dispersed throughout and not just placed on top as the menu image might suggest.

Overall, the flavors of the cake shake were exactly what you would expect from the name, even if the textures and consistency were not.

Vanilla and chocolate shake – $US5.49 ($AU8).
Vanilla and chocolate shake from Shake Shack.
The vanilla and chocolate shake was a classic winner. Andrew LaSane
Sometimes flavor combinations work out the way they’re supposed to and you don’t question it.

Vanilla and chocolate are classic on their own, so it makes sense that combining the two would create a pretty tasty dessert.

The shake was the perfect mix of both flavors, and I will definitely order it again before the weather turns cold.

Prices and availability of items based on my local Shake Shack in New York City.

About the Author
Andrew LaSane