I tried every milkshake at Shake Shack, and ranked them from worst to best

Chocolate birthday-cake shake – $US6.19 ($AU8).

If this was a one-sip review, the chocolate birthday-cake shake would have probably walked away with the victory.

The first couple of mouthfuls packed in a lot of nostalgia and was a pleasant reminder of the miracle that is the traditional birthday cake.

After that, it did become less of a drink and more of an appetizer thanks to the Milk Bar’s B’Day crumbs and sprinkles. They were dispersed throughout and not just placed on top as the menu image might suggest.

Overall, the flavors of the cake shake were exactly what you would expect from the name, even if the textures and consistency were not.