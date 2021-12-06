A Shake Shack manager who makes over $100,000 a year describes her daily schedule and says supply issues are her biggest challenge

Angela Campbell is a General Manager at a Las Vegas Shake Shack. She is responsible for keeping her store staffed and ready for customers. Supply chain issues, particularly paper products, are her biggest challenge right now.



Being a GM involves keeping tabs on everything, Campbell told Insider, so there is no average day for her. Some pieces are constant though. Her restaurant, located on the Las Vegas strip, opens at 11 a.m. every morning, so she starts her day preparing to open at around 8. Those early getting ready hours are about checking emails and “making sure we’re good to go” with supplies and staff, Campbell said.

She keeps an eye on the calendar to note any dates or events that would boost store traffic, like the promotion giving free fries to vaccinated customers earlier this year. Promotions like that “definitely drive some business and create a lot of energy,” Campbell said. Her Shake Shack is located right next to a stadium, so now that large events are happening again, she plans for an influx of customers after concerts or games let out.

Other than those events, most of the Las Vegas strip is based around tourism. Domestic travel has started coming back, and Campbell is planning to hire more employees with the prospect of international travelers on the horizon, too. With about 75 employees right now, she hopes to get to around 90 by New Year’s Eve, which is an especially busy time for Las Vegas and therefore, the location.

“Last year it wasn’t as hype as normal, but I think this year we’re already seeing” traffic pick back up, Campbell told Insider. “We’ll be prepared.”

The biggest challenge managing a Shake Shack right now is supply chain issues, Campbell told Insider. Supply problems are an even bigger issue than staffing, at least in this location, in the industry racked by a labor shortage.

“Mostly it’s a paper issue. Our suppliers aren’t having issues with food products,” she said. In practice, this means that exactly how orders are packaged varies day to day, depending on what supplies are available. “It makes us get a little more creative,” Campbell said. She also noted that the other general managers of the four Las Vegas Shake Shacks are in constant communication in case one location is short on any ingredient or supply, so they can be redistributed as needed.

Hiring hasn’t been as much of an issue, Campbell said. Early in 2021, her restaurant didn’t need a very large staff because sales were lower. Since then “we’ve added staffing gradually throughout the year” as other nearby venues opened up and brought back customers. By late summer she was pushing to fully staff her team, and “we did struggle a bit through summer,” she said, though it’s less of an issue lately. Half of her team is new since August.

The other challenge with employees is helping them adapt to a more digital-focused business, Campbell said. The entire restaurant industry shifted towards to-go orders in 2020 when COVID-19 hit, and the change wasn’t as significant for Shake Shack as for full-service restaurants. But, it was an adjustment to “Get out of the mindset of ‘there aren’t people in line, we’re not busy” Campbell explained about mobile orders. “They’re in line digitally!”.

Otherwise, more digital orders haven’t been too difficult for her team. It’s “been pretty seamless in operations, just a matter of putting food in tray or bag,” Campbell said.

