Shake Shack Just Filed For A $100 Million IPO

Shake Shack just filed for an initial public offering.

Among the notable numbers are Shake Shack’s revenue, which totaled $US82.5 million for the fiscal-year ended December 25, 2013, and which totaled $US83.8 million for the nine months ended September 24, 2014.

Shake Shack’s same-shack-sales grew 5.9% in its fiscal-year 2013 and were up 3% through the first nine months of 2014 when compared to the prior year.

Since 2010, the company’s growth has been explosive, with revenues growing from $US19.5 million to $US82.5 million just four years, while the company has gone from from 7 shacks to 63 shacks worldwide.

Here’s the chart:

More to come …

