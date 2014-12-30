The Incredible Growth Of Shake Shack In 2 Charts

NYC burger chain Shake Shack just filed for its IPO.

The paperwork includes lots of stats, including figures on growth.

From 2010 to today, the company has gone from 7 shacks to 63 shacks worldwide.

“During the three fiscal years ended December 25, 2013, we grew from seven Shacks in two states to 40 Shacks across six states, Washington, D.C. and eight other countries, representing a 79% compound annual growth rate,” the filing noted.

Total revenue has surged from just $US19.5 million to $US82.5 million, which represents a compound annual growth rate of 62%.

These two charts say it all.

