Shake Shack is giving away free burgers -- here's how to get one

Shake Shack is giving away free burgers to customers who download the burger chain’s app.

On Monday, Shake Shack announced that its mobile ordering app is now available at all US locations.

To celebrate, and to convince customers to use its app, the chain is giving away single ShackBurgers to anyone who downloads the Shack App.

You can get the free burger by downloading “Shack App,” creating an account, and using the promo code “snackappy” at checkout. Customers then receive a free burger coupon, redeemable at any Shake Shack location, except those in airports, stadiums, and ballparks, before February 28.

Shake Shack has been rolling out its app across the US over the last few months. The app allows customers to place an order and pay via iPhone, skipping the burger chain’s infamously long lines.

Mobile ordering is a hot trend in the fast-food industry, especially as customers tend to spend more and visit more often when ordering via app. With the new app, Shake Shack joins chains including Chipotle, Starbucks, and Taco Bell that already have apps that allow customers to order and pay via smartphone.

