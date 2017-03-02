Shake Shack slides after sales miss

Shake Shack on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings that were in line with expectations, but sales that missed forecasts.

Adjusted earnings per share was $US0.09, matching the forecast according to Bloomberg. Sales at stores open for at least one year increased by 1.6%, lower than the forecast for 2.9%.

The company has met or exceeded earnings expectations in all of the past six quarters.

Shake Shack shares fell by as much as 3% in after-hours trading.

More to come …

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.