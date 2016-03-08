Shake Shack is sliding after earnings

Shake Shack shares fell as much as 8% in after-hours trading Monday after the company reported fourth-quarter results.

The fast-food chain reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of eight cents, beating by one cent, on revenues of $51.1 million.

Analysts had expected revenues totaling $50.3 million, according to Bloomberg.

So-called same-shack sales — at locations open for at least one year — came in at 11% for the quarter.

The company had projected a rise in sales at stores open for at least one year (same-store sales) by 2.5% to 3% in 2016, and expected revenues in a range of $237 million to $242 million.

It reiterated this guidance, and Wall Street had expected revenues of $240 million.

During the fourth quarter, Shake Shack launched its Chick’n Shack sandwich nationwide, in a direct shot at chicken-burger stalwart Chick-fil-A.

The company’s stock has rallied 7% this year.

Refresh this story for updates.

