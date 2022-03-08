Shake Shack has a line of desserts that are exclusive to Singapore — I tested them all to see what the hype is about

- Shake Shack launched in Singapore in April 2019 and now has eight outlets in the city-state.
- It has a Singapore-exclusive menu of desserts, including one shake and three concretes.
- Overall, I found the desserts were way too sweet, making it hard to finish eating them.
Shake Shack opened its first restaurant in Singapore at Jewel Changi Airport. The outlet was the chain’s first in Southeast Asia. It now has seven more restaurants across the city-state.
As of the end of 2021, the company has 103 restaurants overseas.
While the Singapore Shake Shack menu is similar to most menus in the US, the chain does have four exclusive desserts with a local twist: Pandan Shake, Jewela Melaka, It Takes Two To Tango, and Shack Attack, which is made with local brownies and chocolate.
The desserts are all permanent menu items.
“At Shake Shack, we always strive to Stand for Something Good and its part of our mission to work with local purveyors and give community support to our surroundings,” a company representative told Insider. “As such, we worked with local brands such as Plain Vanilla, Lemuel Chocolate Bean to Bar, Tarte by Cheryl Koh, Mrs Kueh and more to create unique locally inspired concretes, exclusive to Shake Shack Singapore.”
On a recent weekday evening, I took a short bus ride to the airport to try the desserts and see what the hype was all about.
The shake is topped with gula melaka crumble — a sweetener made from palm sugar.
In all, the shake failed to live up to my expectations. I couldn’t get even through a quarter of the cup.
With a hefty price tag of 8.30 Singapore dollars ($6), I wouldn’t try it again.
The single concrete costs S$7.50 ($5.50) and the double costs S$9.50 ($7).
This tropical dessert had mango and sago pearls mixed into the custard, and it was topped with shortbread and freeze-dried mango.
As a huge fan of sago, the dish really hit the spot — it had just the right amount of sweetness.
I liked the crunchy shortbread too, which complimented the softness of the mango. And the mellow flavor of the vanilla custard really let the tartness of the mango shine.
Suffice to say, I recommend this tropical twist on the classic concrete.
Gula melaka is made from the sap of a date, coconut, or sago palm, and it tastes like caramel or butterscotch.
The chocolate chunks had a bitterness to them, which offered some complexity to the dessert. And the gooey goodness of the gula melaka was also satisfying, especially because it blended well with the chocolate.
The dessert lived up to the hype, and had a deliciously authentic Singaporean twist to it, thanks to the gula melaka.
The chocolate custard was blended with Shack fudge sauce and Lemuel chocolate chunks, and brownies made by Plain Vanilla, a local bakery.
One thing that redeemed the dessert was the locally made brownies, which were soft and chewy.
Of course, it’s also worth noting that I ordered four desserts in one sitting, which is basically asking for a sugar overload.
While I thought the Jewela Melaka was delicious, I won’t be trying the Pandan Shake and Shack Attack again. They were simply too sweet and too chocolatey, respectively, for my tastes.
I still recommend giving them a try, but make sure to bring a bottle of water to wash down the sweetness.
