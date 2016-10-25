US

Shake Shack founder Danny Meyer explains the 3 keys to building a powerful brand

Sam Rega

Shake Shack founder and CEO of Union Square Hospitality GroupDanny Meyer, is a master of hospitality. At 27, he started his first restaurant. When he first started Shake Shack, it was a small hot dog cart. Now it boasts restaurants all over the globe. Meyer reveals what it takes to build a powerful brand like his beloved Shake Shack.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.