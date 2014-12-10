BEHOLD: The Shake Shack Breakfast Sandwich

Shake Shack The new Sausage Egg N’ Cheese sandwich at Grand Central Station’s Shake Shack.

Shake Shack breakfast sandwiches could be coming to a Shake Shack near you.

Fans of the Danny Meyer chain have known for years that the company’s two JFK Terminal locations serve amazing breakfast sandwiches.

Now, Shake Shack has revealed that its new location at Grand Central Terminal will start serving breakfast as well.

The menu will have a sausage egg n’ cheese sandwich, an applewood-smoked bacon egg n’ cheese sandwich, and a simple egg n’ cheese sandwich. The meat versions will cost $US4.75 while the meatless egg n’ cheese will cost $US3.75.

The sandwiches will be served on the chain’s potato rolls with american cheese and will be available from 7 AM to 10:30 AM on weekdays only.

Shack Shack will also have drip and cold brew coffee, as well as hot breakfast teas.

Keep scrolling for more mouth-watering pictures, and here’s hoping all Shake Shack locations will start selling breakfast.

Shake Shack The Bacon Egg N’ Cheese sandwich.

Shake Shack Shake Shack will also serve coffee and tea.

