A Bunch Of Famous Chefs Were Asked To Create Burgers. Here's What Happened

The original Shake Shack in NYC’s Madison Square Park turns 10 this month, and the beloved burger joint is celebrating with a series of specialty burgers created by famous chefs.

The five special-edition burgers will be available at Shake Shack’s Madison Square Park location from June 9 to June 13. They will cost $US8.50 each, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Madison Square Park Conservancy and NYC Parks.

If you thought the burger line was bad on a regular day, just wait until folks start lining up for these mouthwatering burgers.

Monday (6/9): Daniel Boulud’s “The Piggie Shack,” a Shack beef-blend burger topped with DBGB’s BBQ pulled pork, jalepeño mayo, Boston lettuce and mustard-vinegar slaw.

Tuesday (6/10): David Chang’s “Momofuku Shrimp Stack,” a Shack beef-blend cheeseburger topped with smoked and griddled shrimp patty, Momofuku Hozon Sauce, Bibb lettuce, pickled onion and salted cucumber.

Wednesday (6/11): Andrew Zimmern’s “AZ Cabrito Butter Burger,” a goat burger with herb butter topped with roasted tomato, charred onion and sweet pickle.

Thursday (6/12): Daniel Humm’s “The Humm Burger,” a Shack beef-blend gruyere cheeseburger topped with all-natural applewood smoked bacon, celery relish, Bibb lettuce, truffle mayo and shaved fresh black truffle.

Friday (6/13): April Bloomfield’s “The Breslin Burger,” a Breslin beef-blend burger topped with all-natural applewood smoked bacon and Tickler English cheddar cheese sauce.

