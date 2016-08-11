Here comes Shake Shack...

Bob Bryan
Shake Shack

Earnings for burger chain Shake Shack are expected after the closing bell on Wednesday.

Expectations are for the restaurant to report earnings per share of $.130, an increase of 44.4% from a year ago, and revenue of $63.15 million for the second quarter, a 30.3% increase, according to Bloomberg.

Comparable store sales are expected to be up 5.4% according to Bloomberg.

