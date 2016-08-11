Here comes Shake Shack...

Earnings for burger chain Shake Shack are expected after the closing bell on Wednesday.

Expectations are for the restaurant to report earnings per share of $.130, an increase of 44.4% from a year ago, and revenue of $63.15 million for the second quarter, a 30.3% increase, according to Bloomberg.

Comparable store sales are expected to be up 5.4% according to Bloomberg.

