Shake A $15 Billion Hand!

It’s not Mark Zuckerberg, but it will do: We can now confirm our earlier report that one of Facebook’s senior platform managers is flying out for next month’s Facebook Developer Garage, Wed., Nov. 7 at Daylife.com’s offices. Said manager will also be around the night before at the sold-out November NY Tech Meetup. Bring your resumes, elevator pitches, etc.

See Also: Facebook Raises Another $500 Million, Facebook / Google: Joke is on Microsoft

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.