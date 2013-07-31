Meet Shailene Woodley: The Next Blockbuster 'It Girl' About To Make Hollywood A Lot Of Money

Shailene Woodley is quickly going from small-screen actress to one of the silver screen’s most-wanted young stars.



In little more than a year, the 21-year-old actress has grown up from playing a teen mum on ABC Family’s “Secret Life of the American Teenager” to being nominated for a Golden Globe for her role as George Clooney’s daughter in “The Descendants.” Currently starring in the critically acclaimed indie “Spectacular Now,” Woodley’s next gig is leading actress in the upcoming “Divergent.”

Lionsgate is hoping the popular book series is the next “Hunger Games” franchise, which catapulted Jennifer Lawrence’s career. When “Hunger Games” debuted last year it led the box office for four weeks, earning more than $150 million opening weekend alone.

See how Woodley went from being the girl-next-door on ABC Family to the star of the next possible “Hunger Games”:

Produced and edited by Justin Gmoser

