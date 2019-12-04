Shailene Woodley stayed warm and stylish in a puffer-coat gown with a hooded jacket on the red carpet

Karwai Tang/WireImage Shailene Woodley wore a gown and jacket made out of a puffer-coat material at the 2019 Fashion Awards.

Shailene Woodley dressed for the weather without compromising her style in a puffer-coat dress at the 2019 Fashion Awards held Monday at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Woodley paired the navy-blue, floor-length dress with a matching striped jacket, wearing the hood over her head for a dramatic red-carpet moment. Both pieces of Woodley’s ensemble are from European outerwear label Moncler, which the brand confirmed in an Instagram post.

Her ensemble was part of an exclusive fall and winter collection from Moncler, which was designed in collaboration with Pierpaolo Piccioli, the creative director of Valentino. The navy-blue dress and printed jacket Woodley wore will be available for purchase January 20 on the Moncler online store, according to its website.

Woodley’s outfit choice was as practical as it was fashionable. The temperature in London was 36 degrees around the time of the event, which started at 3 p.m. ET (8 p.m. GMT).

ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images ‘Big Little Lies’ star Shailene Woodley wore a red-carpet gown made out of a down-coat material.

The “Big Little Lies” actress wasn’t the only star who attended The Fashion Awards wearing a winter-coat-inspired dress. Model Liya Kebede sported a light-blue skirt adorned with geometric designs, which came from the same Moncler collection as Woodley’s outfit.

Kebede, who has her own clothing brand called Lemlem, designed exclusive patterns for the Moncler collection, according to the brand’s website.

Tim Whitby/BFC/Getty Images Shailene Woodley and Liya Kebede wore Moncler puffer-coat outfits at the 2019 Fashion Awards.

Monday’s red-carpet styles were not the first time Moncler’s coatdresses have garnered attention.

Actor Ezra Miller wore a shiny black puffer-coat dress from Moncler to the premiere of his film, “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” in 2018.

Pascal Le Segretain / GettyImages Ezra Miller is also a fan of Moncler.

In 2018, Moncler sold $US2,710 puffer coats that looked like evening gowns, complete with $US1,500 elbow-length gloves, which are no longer available for purchase.

Barney’s Moncler previously sold floor-length coatdresses and coordinating gloves.

The brand also previously sold a floor-length coat for $US3,565 that had holes in place of sleeves.

Barney’s The Moncer puffer coat that had arm-holes instead of sleeves.

Representatives for Moncler and Shailene Woodley, respectively, did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

