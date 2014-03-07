The Young Star Of Huge New 'Divergent' Franchise Is A Hardcore Hippie

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Shailene Woodley ‘hangs loose’ with her ‘Spectacular Now’ co-stars while barefoot on the red carpet at the film’s premiere.

Actress Shailene Woodley may be raking in up to half a million dollars for her role in the upcoming “Divergent” three-part franchise, but that doesn’t mean the 22-year-old is living the high life.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Woodley revealed a side of herself that few have seen: hippie chick.

There have been clues along the way — like when the actress wore barefoot running shoes to the Golden Globes after party in 2012 or attended “The Spectacular Now” premiere without shoes, wearing a Navajo pendant, and throwing out the “hang loose” hand sign [see right].

But we didn’t quite realise the extent of Woodley’s fur and diamond-shunning, mountain water-gathering, hug-happy, anti-Hollywood ways until she opened up to THR.

Here are a few of our favourite quotes.

Hugging:

Explaining why she hugs every reporter on a red carpet press line: “We’ve got a set amount of time in our lives, you know. You might as well make every conversation count. So that’s like the hug. It’s kind of like, ‘Hey, I’m real. You’re real. Let’s connect.'”

Religion:

“My religion is the Earth, man. I believe in trees.”

“I’m going to be a citizen of this planet, and I’m going to do my responsibility and live in stride with nature instead of constantly fighting against her.”

Fashion:

“I exclusively buy used clothes.”

“If I was to show up wearing my five-toe shoes, my Melodia organic leggings and some hippie top, no one is going to take me seriously …When I go on a red carpet, I’m Shailene, but I’m also Shailene representing a movie. I’m there for my boss, for my employer, so part of that comes with wearing the uniform.”

Although she has her limits, she refuses to wear fur or diamonds.

During the THR interview, Woodley was wearing a Navajo pendant. She explains of its significance: “It’s my way of just recognising spirit — as hippie as that may sound — in an industry where sometimes materialism is the main focus, it’s kind of my way of grounding and remembering what’s important to me.”

Drinking Water:

“She totes around a glass Mason jar for drinking water because she doesn’t want to expose herself or the planet to the estrogen-like chemicals used in plastics,” notes THR.

When in Los Angeles, she lugs 5-gallon carboys up in the mountains to capture her own drinking water.

Travelling:

Woodley has no current home, but instead says, “I’m doing the vagabond lifestyle for a bit.”

She just trekked to Costa Rica by herself before embarking on the “Divergent” press tour.

Friends and Lovers:

“I fall in love with human beings based on who they are, not based on what they do or what sex they are.”

THR conducted part of Woodley’s interview during the Sundance Film Festival. Writer Tatiana Siegel mused, “She and her two best friends — a long-haired brunette and a young man who looks like he just stumbled out of a Phish concert, her constant Sundance companions whom she declines to identify — forage for strange fruits in whatever city they visit … I begin to get the impression that she might be romantically involved with her two friends, whom she says she met six years ago. Then again, maybe they simply share a passion for fruit-foraging and Wasatch Mountain road trips.”

Jason Merritt/Getty Two of Shailene Woodley’s favourite things: Laura Dern and hugging.

Her Close Friendship with Laura Dern:

Woodley and Dern bonded on the “Fault in Our Stars” set. Dern delivered a spot-on impression of Woodley in a restaurant during their Pittsburgh shoot: “Shailene’s like, ‘God, great, I looked at your menu. It’s so awesome. Hey, what kind of oil do you guys cook in? Oh, you do? Hmm, you never use beef fat from sustainable farms where it’s grass-fed? Oh wow, you guys are open to that? Cool. Can we have a tour of your kitchen?’ ”

“People might think they’re saving the planet, taking half steps,” says Dern. “Shailene is taking it to such a different level.”

Dern says the two have become so close that “There are times when I have called my house when out of town and found out that Shailene’s over here making dinner with my children.”

How She Dealt With Losing A Role To Dakota Fanning:

At age 9, Woodley was devastated after she lost out on the “I Am Sam” role to Dakota Fanning. She recalls: “My dad pulled me aside, and he said: ‘Shai, what are you doing? You have so much anger, and you’re feeling so let down by the fact that you didn’t book [this]. I want you to close your eyes right now and picture this Dakota girl, and I want you to send her so much love and so much light because one day you’re going to book something that you really want, and you’re not going to want all of the girls around you that you competed against to feel anger against you. You’re going to want them to support you on your journey. And so it’s your turn right now to support Dakota on her journey.’ And so I did that.”

What’s Next For Her?

“I might open a restaurant, and it’s going to be like restaurant in the morning, dance club at night,” says the self-described omnivore. “Who knows?”

Jennifer Lawrence may have her own schtick [tripping on red carpets] but the young actress has succesfully been able to lead the nearly billion-dollar “Hunger Games” franchise. When “Divergent” hits theatres March 21st, we’ll see if hippie Shailene has the same star power.

Watch Shailene Woodley on the set of her Hollywood Reporter interview and cover shoot below:

