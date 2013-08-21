Shailene Woodley Gets Emotional While Documenting Her Major Haircut On Twitter [PHOTOS]

“The Spectacular Now” actress actress Shailene Woodley had beautiful hair.

It looked good under a hat.

It earned her a Golden Globe nomination after co-starring alongside George Clooney in 2011’s “The Descendants.”

It looked chic in a fishtail braid at the MTV Movie Awards.

And check out that glorious ponytail.

But as any good actress would do, Shailene is chopping off her long, lustrous locks for her latest film role as Hazel Grace Lancaster in “The Fault In Our Stars.”

Her character Hazel has short hair and as Shailene explains on her Tumblr blog:

“i will be cutting my hair off this coming weekend in order to help morph my physical body into that of the incredible Hazel Grace Lancaster — -and i couldn’t be more amped. not only do i have the opportunity to externally shift my current establishment of self, but i have the blessed gift of donating my long locks to a wonderful organisation who will then create a wig for someone in need. WHAT AN HONOUR.”

This haircut is a big deal for Shailene.

“for the past ﬁve years i’ve been on an i-want-to-grow-my-hair-as-long-as-possible kick. before cutting it for a project last december, it was almost down to my bum … hair, for me, was a symbol of strength. it was a symbol of commitment to my power. of connection to my ancestry. of recognising my natural beauty.”

Her hair gave her a lot of feelings.

“allowing my genetics to take control and produce long, luscious locks was my way of paying homage to my kindred spirit. i felt powerful, in control, strong. i felt connected to my womanhood, connected to my ancestors…”

But Shailene doesn’t want to just cut her hair. She wants you to cut yours, too.

“…this could be a beautiful opportunity to rally the troops of mankind and ask for some warriors to help contribute to the cause. any of you have 8 inches of hair to spare? or maybe know a friend or family member that does? if so, consider JOINING THE #hairforhazel TEAM!”

Shailene documented her haircut on Twitter over the weekend:

If you want to join Shailene’s #HairForHazel team, click here for more info.

