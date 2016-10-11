Movie star Shailene Woodley has been arrested for alleged trespassing in protest

Shailene Woodley has been arrested for alleged trespassing amid a protest of the Dakota Access Pipeline, TMZ reports.

The star of the “Divergent” movies and “The Descendants” was arrested Monday morning. She was one of 100 people protesting the pipeline in Sioux County, North Dakota.

Cops eventually came in and arrested 27 protesters, among them Woodley, who has called the protest “peaceful,” according to TMZ.

