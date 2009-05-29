Shai Agassi Is Less Creative Than Melinda Gates

We’ve got our qualms with the particulars of Shai Agassi’s Better Place business plan, but there’s no debating his creativity and vision.



He dreamed up a whole new way to make electric cars work through swap stations and widespread charging infrastructure. He’s also trying to steer his way through an insane intersection of government and industry, as he aims for all the power for his electric cars to be from clean sources like wind and solar. Through sheer force of will he’s on the cusp of making it a reality. Impressive!

Yet Fast Company thinks he’s less creative than Melinda Gates who basically just spends her husband’s billions to save the world. The business magazine has a list of the 100 most creative people in business and put Apple’s Jonathan Ive at 1, Gates at 2, and Agassi at 3.

Get a recount Shai. Or don’t, the list is a bunch of made up hooey anyway,

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.