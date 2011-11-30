Auto Parts Mogul Shahid Khan Paid $760 Million To Buy The Jacksonville Jaguars

Photo: University of Illinois

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been sold to Illinois businessman Shahid Khan for $760 million, Forbes reports.With the deal, Khan becomes the first non-white owner in NFL history.



He was born in Pakistan, but came to the U.S. when he was 16.

He now owns Flex-N-Go Corp., a private auto parts manufacturing company that made $2.57 billion in revenue last year, according to Forbes.

Khan claims he wants to keep the team in Jacksonville. But the city is the third-smallest market in the league, and the team is struggling mightily in the area.

With AEG making a huge push to bring the team to Los Angeles, it’s entirely possible that Khan could move the team sometime in the future and become the majority owner of one of the most lucrative franchises in the league.

