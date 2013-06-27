Obama Uses Shaggy's 'It Wasn't Me' defence In Parody Video

“The Shaggy defence” emerged in 2001 — offering an acceptable “out” to cheating spouses everywhere — following the success of Shaggy’s hit song, “It Wasn’t Me.”



Now the rapper lends his favourite, no-fail excuse to President Obama in this ridiculous parody video, created by human rights charity Reprieve and Lush Cosmetics.

The video, which premiered on Tuesday, is intended to raise awareness of Obama’s ongoing drones program in Pakistan, Yemen, and Somalia, according to Reprieve’s website.

“The true brilliance of ‘the Shaggy defence’ is that it can be applied to almost any situation including international war crimes,” Director of Reprieve Clive Stafford Smith said. “When asked, just say: ‘it wasn’t me, it was my drone.’ Free legal advice: you’re welcome, Mr. President.”

Watch the video below.

