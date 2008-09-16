Shafted Lehman Employee Got Job After Getting Shafted At Bear Stearns

Of all the Lehman stories, this one may take the cake:



As he towed away his belongings this afternoon, a weary employee told us the following:

“I really don’t have anything to say. I went through this with Bear Stearns three months ago. Now to have to go through this…”

We asked him what was next. He turned around and insistently said, “Find another job.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.