The internet artist known as Shadman who creates sexually explicit cartoons posted for the first time since his rumored arrest

Shaddai Prejean, a name that’s been associated with online artist Shadman, was arrested.

Prejean was arrested on two counts of assault.

Shadman is known online for sexually explicit art that frequently features animated characters.

The online artist known as Shadman has posted on Twitter for the first time since internet users speculated that he had been arrested in Los Angeles.

The speculation followed the release of documents pertaining to the arrest of Shaddai Prejean, a name that’s been linked to Shadman for at least five years online and is listed as his name on Know Your Meme and Shadman’s IMDb page.

Prejean was arrested on two counts of section 245 (A)1 under the California penal code, or assault with a deadly weapon, according to court documents obtained by Insider. Per a public booking log, the Glendale Police Department arrested Prejean on October 26.

On Thursday, Shadman posted on Twitter for the first time since Prejean’s arrest. Prior to the Thursday tweets, his most recent post had been on October 22.

“No time to explain, dont worry bout me, am better than you have and always will be, am pro, See ya dont wanna be ya,” Shadman wrote in the caption of a tweet accompanied by several images of art and memorabilia.

The artist also posted several follow-up tweets that included images of food, a TV, a Lego figure holding an upside-down cross charm, and defaced Pokémon cards.

Shadman is an artist known for his sexually explicit art, which he posts on his website Shadbase.

His art has been known to feature animated characters, like those from the Pixar film “The Incredibles.” As Gizmodo reported in 2017, Shadman has also been known for drawing lolicon — young girls in sexually suggestive or explicit situations — and suggestive art of political figures like Hillary Clinton. In a July 2019 blog post on his website, he said that he would no longer produce lolicon art.

According to Know Your Meme, Shadman began to post on Newgrounds in July 2009, launching his own website in October of that year. His YouTube channel, which has 321,000 subscribers, launched in March 2010. He has a significant following on other social media platforms as well, with over 727,000 followers on Twitter and 390,000 followers on the Shadbase Facebook page.

On November 11, the Twitter account for the internet forum Kiwi Farms tweeted out purported documents confirming Prejean’s arrest on October 26. Kiwi Farms, which started as a discussion board dedicated to online personality Christine Chandler (“Chris Chan”), who was arrested earlier this year on an incest charge, now bills itself as a “community dedicated to discussing eccentric people.”

According to court documents obtained by Insider, Prejean was arrested by the Glendale Police Department on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon. He posted bail on November 10, court records show.

The charges are related to an alleged October 26 incident that took place in Los Angeles County, according to court records.

Per California law, the charge is punishable by two to four years of imprisonment in state prison, imprisonment up to a year in county jail, a fine up to $US10,000 ($AU13,827), or by both fine and imprisonment.

There have not yet been reports about the alleged incident that led to Prejean’s arrest. The Glendale Police Department was unable to immediately fulfill Insider’s request for further information.

According to court documents, Prejean was not present during an October 28 court appearance, but his counsel declared a doubt as to his mental confidence. Per the documents, Prejean was subject to examination and a mental competency hearing on Monday morning and appeared in court for “further proceedings” on Friday morning. It was not immediately clear when he would next appear in court.

The public defender listed in court documents as Prejean’s counsel and a Facebook page associated with Shadman did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Ted Soqui contributed additional reporting.

