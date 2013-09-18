There Is A Massive Line Of People Waiting For A 'Cronut Concrete' At Shake Shack

What happens when you combine the ridiculously long lines for the Cronut with the equally ridiculously long lines for Shake Shack?

This:

For one day only, the inventor of the Cronut

teamed up with Shake Shack to sell a “Cronut Hole Concrete,” with proceeds going to the New York City Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association Widows and Children’s Fund and the Madison Square Park Conservancy.

The treats combine Shake Shack’s handmade frozen custard ice cream with Ansel’s fluffy pastries. With only 1,000 Cronut Hole Concretes available, people lined up as early as 4 am this morning to ensure they would get their hands on this once-in-a-lifetime delicacy.

Here’s what the Cronut Holes look like:

And here’s the Cronut Hole Concrete, complete with custard:

And here’s a more detailed look at how ridiculously long this line was:

