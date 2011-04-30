Shabbat Shalom: Friday Wrap-Up (4/29/2011)

This has to be the least hyped NFL Draft in quite some time. There is more focus surrounding what is going down in the courtroom in Minnesota than what is transpiring in New York City. Our thoughts and prayers to everyone affected by the terrible weather in the Southeast. Thank G-d Passover is done. I can go back to my cereal with yogurt and turkey wraps. Who has had the most accurate NFL Mock Draft thus far? Check out our listing of players/agents from Round 1 of the Draft. Here are some stories I missed over the past week:



Sports Law

Some ammo for Plaintiffs’ counsel in the Ed O’Bannon case? [Many Athletes Unknowingly Sign Away Rights to Profit From Their Images].

The “roster management” approach to Title IX [College Teams, Relying on Deception, Undermine Gender Equity]

Football

By purposely scoring bad in the preseason [Players may try to beat concussion tests].

I don’t see Janoris Jenkins suing the NFL anytime soon [Janoris Jenkins could be the first to directly attack the draft].

Sports Business

Based on Klout.com score. I am 26 points behind him [Chad Ochocinco Tops Most Influential Athletes In Social Media List].

Basketball

Michael McCann kills it on this one [Recent NFL ruling could drastically alter NBA’s labour strategy].

The NBPA gets ready for the next major sport labour battle [Report: NBA players could decertify].

Includes names like Olu Ashaolu, Jacob Blankenship, and Keishawn Mayes? [NBA Announces Early Entry Candidates For 2011 NBA Draft].

