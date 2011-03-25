Friday Sports Wrap-Up (3/25/2011)

I am at Florida International Law School today speaking at the school’s first Sports Law Symposium. Later today, I will be boarding a cruise to the Bahamas for a much needed weekend of relaxation. Don’t be surprised if the posting at the beginning of next week is a little on the light side. Anyone headed to the 2011 IMG World Congress of Sports in Miami, Florida next week? I am going to do my best to at least get down there for a portion of the event. Here are some stories I missed over the past week:



Sports Business

Congratulations to everybody on this impressive list [40 Under 40: Class of 2011].

Baseball

Great write-up on Roy Halladay’s relationship with his agent, Greg Landry of CAA [Trusted agent sharing in Halladay’s happiness].

Worthwhile to hear, especially if he answers questions [Scott Boras will be the keynote speaker at SABR convention].

I wonder what Boras produced to influence the Nationals to sign Perez [He Wrote the Book on a Bust].

Football

Will we see lawsuits filed by players who are not being paid workout bonuses? [Other players could file their own lawsuits].

Agree with the title [NFLPA* should drop any efforts to attack NFL’s antitrust exemption for broadcasting].

Rugby

Started for IMG and worked for some other agencies before starting his own [Mark Spoors, Founder of leading Player Management Company Big Red, talks about rugby, careers and Jerry Maguire].

Sports Law

Why would you ever want to give your wife steroids? [Agent suspended 10 years for BALCO involvement]

