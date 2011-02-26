Friday Sports Wrap-Up (2/25/2011): Collective Bargaining, Lawsuits, And More

Shout out to all the agents currently freezing their tails off in Indianapolis. It is where the NFL Scouting Combine is held every year and happens to be the most popular annual meeting for NFL Certified Contract Advisors to attend.



This year, it happens to be a mandatory meeting for all Contract Advisors. The NFLPA decided to make it mandatory based on the upcoming expiration of the current NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement. I spent a few days in Memphis, Tennessee this week and had the opportunity to meet many people in the athletic department.

I am getting ready to start making the rounds in Spring Training, with Jupiter being my main spot. Let me know if you will be around, and maybe we can meet up. Here are some stories I missed this past week:

Football

No one beats Professor Feldman when it comes to explaining NFL Collective Bargaining issues [NFL labour Negotiations: Are We Headed for the Doomsday Scenario?].

More bad news for the young league [UFL faces another lawsuit].

Darren Rovell dipping into the realm of Sports Law [New Ruling Gives College Athletes Edge Over NCAA, EA].

Good information regarding the medical evaluation process [An intense Combine time].

Proposal to ban players who lose their student-athlete eligibility from participating in the NFL Combine [Combine could help clean up college game].

Basketball

NBA teams are asking Mark Bartelstein for information regarding NFL Franchise Tags [After Stagnant 12 Months, N.B.A. Faces Its Own labour Countdown].

The senior director of public relations at BDA Sports [Ilana Nunn, NBA power player].

Baseball

Players beat owners 2-1 in this year’s arbitration hearings [Hunter Pence beats Astros in final arbitration hearing of winter].

Shabbat Shalom: Friday Wrap-Up (2/25/2011) from Sports Agent Blog – Sports Agent News, Sports Business, Sports Law, Sports Contract Negotiations, NCAA Rules and Regulations.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.