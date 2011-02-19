Friday Wrap-Up (2/18/2011)





Happy Birthday to my mum, Gloria Heitner, who has to be the most amazing woman in the world. New Orleans was a great time and Tulane put on a fantastic event. Tomorrow, I will be speaking on a panel at the Nova Southeastern University Sports & Entertainment Law Symposium titled “Family Managing an Athlete’s Career.” I will be able to discuss quite a bit regarding what I wrote in an upcoming Harvard Journal of Sports and Entertainment Law article titled, Closing the Cam Newton Loophole, a Sweeping Suggestion. I have been attending quite a bit of hearings lately and taking a lot of depositions. So I guess this is what life as a lawyer is all about. Here are some stories I missed over the past week:

An All Football Wrap-Up

Supposedly the largest deal ever given to an incoming NFL rookie [Under Armour Wins The Cam Newton Marketing Race].

A look at what agents spend on their players leading up to the combine [$7.7 million spent on training rookie class].

I’m not a big fan of this idea [Agent: Limit players to 16 games in proposed 18-game schedule].

Includes quotes from Ralph Cindrich, Joe Linta, Peter Schaffer, and Eugene Parker [Agents don’t expect much progress].

This booklet has been sent out to all players [NFLPA Guide to the Lockout].

Even though the league lost $32 million in 2009 and $45-50 million in 2010 [Huyghue: UFL plans to play, pay].

So Oregon decides to let an agent off the hook at the same time it contemplates instituting a stricter athlete agent law? [Attorney general investigated agent-runner who paid former Oregon Ducks player]

The comments are rather insightful [The NFL’s Unfair labour Practice Claim & Article LVIII(3)(A) of the CBA].

