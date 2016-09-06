This gadget will let you take phone calls with your finger like a secret agent

A startup called Innomdle Lab is developing a watch strap named Sgnl that will let you take calls by holding your finger to your ear.

The project is currently on Kickstarter, and has already amassed $211,000, blasting through its $50,000 goal in a matter of days.

Innomdle Lab is planning on shipping early-bird units sold on Kickstarter starting February 2017. The $99 early-bird option is already sold out, but there are still some early-bird packages still left starting at $109.

The Sgnl is a watch strap that transmits the sound of a voice call through your finger when you press it against your ear. Sgnl It transmits the sound to your ear with vibrations from the Sgnl's 'body conduction unit.' It also features an audio algorithm that 'selectively amplifies voice signals,' and it picks up your voice with a built-in microphone. Sgnl The 'body conduction unit is found on the underside of the Sgnl strap. Sgnl claims the unit doesn't use up much power and that it should last up to four hours of voice calling. You charge it via a microUSB cable. Sgnl It also has buttons to control volume, and a switch for Do Not Disturb mode. Sgnl Sgnl claims the audio coming through your finger can't be heard by anyone around you, as the vibrations from the call go directly into your ear. Sgnl For voice calls, the Sgnl strap connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth, just like you would with any Bluetooth headset. Sgnl There's also a Sgnl app that lets you choose what notifications you want to receive, like emails, messages, or calendar events. Strap Sgnl/YouTube The Sgnl also acts as a fitness tracker with the Sgnl app. Sgnl You can add the Sgnl strap to a regular watch, a smartwatch, or you can use it on its own. Sgnl It fits any watch you might own with a strap adaptor. Sgnl The Sgnl is currently undergoing a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and Innomdle Lab plans on shipping units by February 2017. Sgnl

